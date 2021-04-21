Mrs. Florine W. Webb
Mrs. Florine W. Webb, 89, of Dadeville, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Mt. Traveler Baptist Church Cemetery in Waverly at 1 p.m. (CT) with the Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating.
Public viewing was at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, April 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CT) to 6 p.m. (CT).
Mrs. Webb is survived by her four daughters, Annie R. Webb, Auburn, Mae D. Webb and Ruthie Webb, both of Dadeville and Gloria Webb (Nathaniel Grisby), Cusseta; one brother, James Williams Jr., Tallassee; one sister-in-law, Barbara Riley, Columbus, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a dear friend, Shelley Morgan, Dadeville; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Garry “Hunky” Weldon
Mr. Garry “Hunky” Weldon, age 89, of Valley, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Bethany House in... read more