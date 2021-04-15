Ms. Betty F. Martin Mos

Ms. Betty F. Martin Moss, 74, of Alexander City, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill. Pastor Justin Freeman officiating.

Betty was a loving and devoted mother, and she leaves to cherish her memories three faithful and caring children, Dwight (Chassady) Moss, of Dadeville, Matthew (Tierra) Moss, of Alexander City and Velma Moss, of Opelika; 11 grandchildren, Avry, Cameron, Noah, Sarrena, Luca Faye, Dela’Reece, Nirvanna, Taraji, Majeur, Carmen and Chloe; three loving sisters, Minnie Reeder, of Dadeville, Bessie Golatte and Martha Sims, both of Camp Hill; sister-in-law, Gracie Martin, of LaFayette; aunt, Minnie B. Finley, of Camp Hill; uncle, Otis Drake, of Camp Hill; very dear friend, Dorothy Black;and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

