Our View: West Point hauls in another victory

For West Point, 2021 is keeping pace and trending to be a more productive year on the economic development front than 2020, when a lot of big news was announced.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System, LLC, a world-renowned producer of automotive parts, will invest $9 million in expanding their seating manufacturing operations in West Point. This expansion will create more than 150 jobs in Troup County.

This is in addition to the $240 million expansion that is slated to bring another estimated 700 jobs to West Point that was announced in December.

On top of that, if you will remember, two-weeks after that huge announcement, JinTech, a supplier of interior automotive parts, announced it was investing $4.5 million and opening an advanced manufacturing facility in West Point.

Earlier in 2020, it was announced that more than 20 new homes would be built in the Harris Creek subdivision off Georgia 103 in the West Point City limits.

There will also be a 79-unit apartment complex being built near the West Point Coca-Cola plant that will be an ideal place to live for anyone who works for KMMG and its suppliers.

Still hanging in the balance is the construction of a Love’s Truck Stop that is still slated to go up across from the Frisky Whiskey.

With all of this looming in West Point’s future, it is no wonder that rumors were circulating earlier this year that Apple and Hyundai-Kia were close to finalizing a deal to manufacture an Apple-branded self-driving car at the Kia Motors Manufacturing Motors plant in West Point. (Various reports say that those talks apparently fell through, but who knows?)

We realize the city itself has little to do with any deal like that, but we have to imagine the work city officials are doing behind the scenes and the quality workforce in the area makes these decisions much easier.

As small as West Point is, the news that comes out if it is fit for a city much larger.

While each neighboring city has had its hit or misses over the years on the economic development front, it’s clear West Point is doing something right. Sure, it helps to have Kia, but the auto plant is centrally located to be a benefit to every city in our coverage area.

The Georgia Department of Transportation also recently announced major road work in West Point, including two brand new roundabouts to help with the traffic flow off and on Georgia Highway 18.

We’ve written before that the end of the year made 2020 was a big year for West Point, but all of that momentum has clearly continued into the first quarter of 2021.

