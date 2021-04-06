Seven new vehicles stolen from King Ford

On Monday, April 5, officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the King Ford Auto Dealership located on Fob James Drive in reference to a burglary and theft. On their arrival officers learned that the first employees on the scene discovered that the business had been forcibly broken into.

King employees discovered seven new vehicles were missing from the lot. The vehicles are a 2021 Dodge Charger SX, a 2021 Dodge Charger, 4 Ford F250 4×4’s, and a Dodge Ram Laramie 3500. The total loss is in excess of $400,000.

The scene was turned over to Valley Investigators.

If you have any information concerning this burglary and theft, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-7522 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at www.215stop.com, 334-215-STOP, or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

