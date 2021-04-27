Two Chambers County men arrested in major drug bust

One Cusseta man and one Valley man have been arrested after a major drug bust in Chambers County.

On Wednesday, April 21, the Chambers County Drug Task Force, the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama State Trooper SWAT Team and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 883 RiverRoad in Valley.

Officers seized four handguns, two assault rifles, surveillance equipment, a money counting machine, approximately 22 pounds of marijuana, GHB, drug paraphernalia, two vehicles and $29,170.91 in cash.

Dean Andrea Brock, 46, of Cusseta, faces charges of Unlawful Distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime in Chambers County, trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm in Lee County.

Bernard Glaze, 35, of Valley, faces charges of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a violent felon in Chambers County.

“For years, we’ve been asked ‘why are you always arresting the little fish? Why don’t you get the big fish,” said Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon. “Well in this operation we were able to identify the source of the marijuana and we got a big fish.”

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated later.

