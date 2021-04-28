WF Burns principal resigns

The search is on once again for the Chambers County School District to find a principal at WF Burns.

Confirmed by the CCSD, the Valley Times-News has learned that Chad Smith has resigned as principal of WF Burns Middle School.

“I can confirm that Principal Chad Smith submitted his written resignation on Tuesday, April 27, effective immediately. There is no further comment at this time, other than to say that a search is underway to find his replacement,” Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley said in a statement to the Valley Times-News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

