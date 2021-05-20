20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Adam Hunter – Valley High School

Since 2007, Adam Hunter, 36, has worked for the Chambers County School District, moving his way up from Langdale Elementary School’s physical education teacher, assistant softball coach and assistant junior high football coach into Valley High School’s athletic director and head football coach.

In his 13 years as an educator, Hunter has enjoyed helping students grow into the best adult version of themselves possible.

“Just interacting with the kids — watching them and molding them into the young men and women that they become in life,” Hunter said of his favorite part of being an educator. “That’s something that is really special to me. That’s one of the perks of being an educator, shaping and molding those kids into being those young men and women that you can be proud of and see how far they go.”

Coming out of high school, Hunter thought he wanted to pursue a career in computer engineering. In his time at junior college, Hunter was asked by the school’s baseball coach to be an assistant coach on the team.

“He pushed me into that role. I got into it and really enjoyed it, so I changed my major right there,” Hunter said.

Hunter took over as Valley’s athletic director five years ago. He became the Rams’ head football coach in June, three months after the COVID-19 pandemic started in Alabama.

“I became the head coach in June, so I really didn’t have time to slow down and think about it,” Hunter said of his first year as a head coach. “We hit the ground running because we had already lost so much time, from being out of school and all. It just kind of fell into place. Looking back, there are things that I would like to do differently now. Anyone going into their second year, if they don’t see things that they could improve on and change, they’re not evaluating themselves in the proper way. It’s been great. I’ve enjoyed the thrill of it, the competitive edge of it and most importantly, I love teaching these kids. That’s what it’s all about. [Showing them] how to be young men and how to use those life lessons on the football field [and] to show them the path they should walk on.”

Hunter’s career goal was to become a head football coach and athletic director. Since he has already achieved those goals, he wants to develop as a coach and AD and develop all the sports at Valley High School.

“I just want to continue that and grow in that role, take each year, evaluate yourself, get better and apply what you’ve learned to the next year,” Hunter said. “I’m happy. I love this place. It’s been my home for 14 years. I want to see it get back to the tradition that has always been a part of Valley. I’m going to do what it takes to put it back into the community. My career aspiration will be to make this place successful.”

Hunter is married to Shanna Hunter and the couple has one son, Kipton.

Editor’s note: This year’s 20 Under 40 magazine published on Saturday, May 22 and is available in the Saturday edition or by coming by our office in Lanett.

