4 injured in early morning accident in Lanett

Lanett Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on Gilmer Ave at the Overhead bridge. According to Lanett Fire & EMS Chief Johnny Allen, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a concrete power pole. “After an extended period of extrication, four patients were transported to out of the area trauma centers with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries,” Allen said in a statement to the VTN. “Two were flown and two were taken by ambulance.”

Allen would also like to thank East Alabama Fire & EMS, West Point Fire & EMS and Huguley Fire Department for their assistance. There is no further details regarding the condition or identities of the injured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

