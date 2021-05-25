CCSD announces new principal at Huguley Elementary

The Chambers County School District announced the hiring of Philip Ray Jenkins Jr. as the system’s new Principal at Huguley Elementary School in Lanett. Mr. Jenkins will officially begin his new role with the Chambers County School District on July 1st.

Jenkins was selected from one of 38 applicants that submitted an application with the system for an elementary principals position. Jenkins passion and experience stood out during his two interviews making him an outstanding candidate to join the Chambers County School System.

Jenkins is a native of Talladega where he graduated from Winterboro High School in 1998. Jenkins has a career of service working with the children as a teacher, administrator and youth pastor. His fourteen years of experience includes time with Talladega City Schools, Talladega County Schools and Oxford City Schools.

Prior to his role as principal at Salter Elementary, Jenkins served as assistant principal at Zora Ellis Junior High School in Talladega from 2015 to 2017. From 2011 to 2015, he taught both high school and middle school math at BB Comer High School in Sylacauga. During the 2009 to 2011 period, Jenkins excelled as a project-based learning mathematics teacher for Winterboro High School in Talladega County.

“Jenkins has a wealth of experience in his former leadership roles that will bring a noticeable positive energy with him dedicated to serving others,” CCSD Superintendent Casey Chambley said in a press release. “He had fantastic references and will be a perfect fit as the next principal for the Huguley campus.”

