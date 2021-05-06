Chambers Commission approves funding for Exit 79 lighting

On Monday, the Chambers County Commission heard from County Engineer Josh Harvill regarding the ATRIP 2 funding for the exit 79 lighting project.

Harvill told the commission there were still some details of the agreement that are being worked out with the state.

“This project involves three separate pots of money,” Harvill said. “You have the Rebuild Alabama fund in the form of the ATRIP 2 grant, you have the federal funds in the form of the Interstate Maintenance Fund and you have a local fund which is the county.”

Tying that together, there will be two parties maintaining the project. The City of Valley is maintaining the interchange and ALDOT will maintain the new lights that will be installed between the interchange and the welcome center.

Harvill told the commission he felt confident that an agreement was close and wanted the commission to take action now in lieu of that agreement to avoid losing time.

Harvill said the project will cost $2.596 million total with all funding in place.

The county’s portion of that will come in at $120,000.

The commission approved the resolution unanimously.

