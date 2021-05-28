Charles Edward McLemore, Sr, was born Oct. 5, 1944, in Lanett, to Elijah, a business owner, and educator, Anna Leila (Johnson) McLemore. He departed this fruitful life on May 25, 2021.

Charles attended Lanier High School. During his school years he fell in love with his best friend, Mary “Cookie” Magnolia Mosley McLemore, who preceded him in death. Charles and Mary, affectionately known as Cookie, were married in 1964 and would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this month.

As a young man, Charles worked at his father’s barbershop before pursuing his interest in racing and building cars, he went on to become a professional drag-racer, competing and winning many awards and notable accolades. Like his father, he aspired to become an entrepreneur. This was a vision come true, as over the years, he has owned and operated many businesses with Cookie by his side, Cherry Plaza, the Chic In (Lanett), a trucking business, CEM Leasing (Lanett and West Point), in which Charles and Mary worked side by side, driving all over the US. In 1985, he and Mary relocated to Atlanta and opened CharMac Enterprise and Mary’s Laundry which is still in operation.

Charles was predeceased in death by his parents, Elijah and Anna Leila, brother, Elijah McLemore, Jr. and brothers-in-law, Lamar Dunn and Stanley Dunn.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Charles E. McLemore, Jr (Gaytresha), Kelvin W. McLemore; grandchildren, Deonta M McLemore, Chr-Poreshea McLemore, Alexander M. Flimster, Kelvin D. McLemore, Marcholos D. McLemore and Khanaja A.S. Scott; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol Ann McLemore Asbury, Elbert Johnson McLemore and Sharliss Ledell McLemore Wiggins; in-laws, Carey Helmar Dunn, William Cooper, Tollie Armstead, Billy Dunn (Brenda), Angelyn Thornton, Cynthia Dunn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives.

A Celebration of Life service for Mr. McLemore will be held at 3 p.m. EST, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in the New Dimensions Worship Center, Valley, with Bishop Donald Lancaster, Pastor, Eulogist and the Rev. Adrian Frazier, assisting. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Lanett.

Public viewing will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family visit www.mwleemortuary.com

M. W. Lee Mortuary of West Point is entrusted with arrangements.

