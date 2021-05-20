Gov Ivey appoints Valerie Gray to Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees

MONTGOMERY – On Wednesday, four new members of the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees were sworn in by Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jay Mitchell including Chambers County Development Authority Executive Director Valerie Gray.

“I am honored and truly humbled to have been appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey and confirmed by the Alabama Senate to serve as Trustee,” Gray said. “I can already foresee this being some of the most rewarding public service for me due to the impact that the Community College System has on our state.”

The board is the governing body of the ACCS.

Each member was appointed by Ivey and confirmed by the Alabama Senate. Their terms began May 8, 2021 and will run through May 7, 2025. The new members include:

Mr. J.E.B. Shell, District 1

Ms. Valerie G. Gray, District 3

Mr. Goodrich ‘Dus’ A. Rogers, District 5

Mr. Llevelyn D. Rhone, District 7

“The Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees was established just six years ago and since that time the System has implemented sweeping efforts to unify the state’s 24 community and technical colleges, ushering in a new era of productivity, efficiency, and service,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. “Our board members play an important role in guiding the efforts of our system and helping us to ensure that every student across the state, regardless of their location, has access to high-quality, affordable education and skills training to improve their future. I’m confident that with the leadership of our board we will continue to make great strides in improving outcomes for Alabamians.”

