Mr. Roger L. Harris, a resident of Valley, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. (EST) at Burrell Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Opelika, with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

Public Viewing is scheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. (EST) at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.

Loving memories will be cherished by his children, Kristy Waters, Opelika, Shaneka Huguley, Valley, Roderick (Kenita) Harris, Donalsonville, Georgia and Jeremy (Natasha) Cole, Valley; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Mary Coleman, Augusta, Georgia, Eddie (Patricia) Harris, Lanett, Judith Finley, Sandra (Winford) Morgan, Joanne (Eddie) Gray, Marcella Harris and Stuart Harris, all of Valley and Ricky Johnson, Atlanta; one aunt, Gertrude Walker, Brooklyn, New York; sister-in-law, Christine Harris, Lanett; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

