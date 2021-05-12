Mr. William Boyd Barfield, 84, a resident of Valley, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Bethany House Hospice in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley, with the Rev. Doug Blackmon officiating.

Burial will follow in Fairfax Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Barfield was born on Aug. 12, 1936, in Lee County and retired from West Point Stevens. He loved to hunt, fish and being around his grandchildren. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jean Eastridge Barfield; children, Janice Wicker (Roland) and William Boyd Barfield, Jr. (Cecilia); six grandchildren, Crystal Childs, Nicole Barfield, Roland Wicker, Russell Barfield, Lauren Barfield and Rachel Scarborough; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie Boyd.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley, directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

