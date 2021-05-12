Mrs. Lynn B. Johnson, 74, of Cusseta, was born in Langdale, on January 1, 1947 and passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Bethany House Hospice in Auburn. She was a member of Langdale United Methodist Church.

Lynn has left this world for a far better one with God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Blackstock and her son, Michael Johnson.

She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, James; her brothers, Nathan Blackstock and Dean Blackstock (Marsha); a sister, Leah Gray; granddaughter, Jenna Strawder (Dylan); great-grandchildren, Rylee & Rowan Strawder; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial graveside service will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST in Johnson Memorial Gardens in Valley with the Rev. Rusty Tate officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 – 11 a.m. EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Langdale United Methodist Church.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley, directing.

