Ms. Cathy A. Goodman, 64, of LaFayette, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, Sr. officiating.

Ms. Goodman leaves to cherish her loving memories to her two grandsons, Kelvonta and Delvonta Goodman, of LaFayette; three sisters, Betty (Jeffery) Heard, Patricia (Walter B.) Combs, of LaFayette and Judy Sorey, of Panama City, Florida; three brothers, Walter (Virginia) Goodman, James Goodman and Russell (Angela) Goodman, all of LaFayette; a special friend, Christine Holloway, of LaFayette and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

