New LaFayette principal resigns

On Tuesday, Allen Rose, who was named LaFayette High School’s next principal, sent in his notice of resignation to Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley, according to a press release from the Chambers County School District.

Allen was named LaFayette’s principal at the May 6 board meeting.

“This sudden resignation by Mr. Rose came as a big surprise due to the exhaustive process that took place for securing our next principal,” Chambley said in the press release. “There were negotiations and other expectations that were verbally agreed upon so this hire could be submitted for approval by our Board of Education. We will wish Mr. Rose and his family well and move forward in our next steps to secure a successor for Mr. Turner. We will begin to immediately reopen the search process for a successor to Mr. Don Turner at LaFayette High School.”

Rose’s resignation will be submitted to the CCSD board at its next meeting on May 19.

“I will submit the resignation by Mr. Rose at our next board meeting on May 19th with hopes of naming the new principal at LaFayette High School for the 2021-22 school year that evening. I can assure you that I am committed to finding a dedicated and motivated successor to Mr. [Don] Turner with a vision for promoting student achievement at LaFayette High School,” Chambley said.

