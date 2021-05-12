Robert Daniel “Bobby” Borders, age 72, of Centre, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at his residence.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Burns Borders; sons, Daniel (Brandy) Borders, Jon (Marley) Borders and Jaedon Borders; daughters, Rebecca Borders, and Julie Borders; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, W.H.”Buck” Borders, Jr. and a daughter, Mary Borders.

Mr. Borders was a native of West Point, the son of the late W.H. and Elizabeth Ann Daniel Borders.

He received an associates degree from Southern Union St. Jr. College and a B.S. degree from Columbus College. He received a baseball scholarship from both schools. He was an outstanding athlete in school and could have pursued a professional baseball career. He always said he gave it up for the love of his family. He was a teacher, farmer, auctioneer, and campground owner of Borders Landing. He loved life and loved people. He was one of a kind and never met a stranger.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 2 CST. Weather permitting the service will be on the grounds of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 11755 County Road 22, Centre. All are invited to share photos and fond memories of Bobby and dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church.

