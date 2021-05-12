SFC (RET) James Ralph Taylor, Sr., 76, of West Point, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia.

SFC Taylor was born in Langdale, on May 16, 1944.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.W. Taylor, his mother, Clara Spence, and brothers, Donald and Jerry.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Taylor; children, Teresa Sanchez and James Taylor, Jr.; grandchildren, Koral Seriana, Alex Maltese and James Taylor; great-grandchildren, Daron Seriana, Opal Seriana and Maverick Taylor; brothers, Ronald, Charlie, Lester, Tim and Marty; sisters, Joyce, Linda, Becky, Angela, Susan, Kathy, Shannon; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

SFC (RET) Taylor was a United States Army veteran and retiree who bravely served his country in the Vietnam War for two tours earning a Bronze Star with V for Valor, the Purple Heart, various service medals and was an Expert Marksman.

He was a loving husband and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in SFC (RET) James Taylor’s memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Funeral services with Military Funeral Honors will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Pastor Mike Hawkins will be officiating the service. James’ family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. EDT until the service hour.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

