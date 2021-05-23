Vehicle accident claims the life of a Lanett woman

A three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 1:29 a.m. Saturday, May 22, has claimed the life of a Lanett woman. Joni Hubbard, 28, was fatally injured when Jamie Kelley, 28, of Banks, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla, struck a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze that was disabled in the roadway, the result of a previous crash. After striking the Cruze, the Corolla driven by Kelley struck Hubbard who had exited her 2008 Jeep Liberty, which was also involved in the previous crash. After striking Hubbard, the Corolla driven by Kelley then struck the Jeep Liberty. Hubbard succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 at mile marker 45, approximately four miles south of Auburn, in Macon County. Nothing further is available as Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

