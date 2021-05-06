West Point man arrested after leading law enforcement on high speed chase

A West Point man has been arrested on several offenses after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Demonte Lipscomb of West Point was arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude (felony), reckless driving, obstruction of an officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane and suspended license.

The chase involved both the LaGrange Police Department and Troup County Sheriff’s Office and started when a TCSO deputy observed a maroon SUV headed south on West Point Road. The vehicle had passed several vehicles and was visibly speeding, per an incident report from TCSO.

According to TCSO, at that time the vehicle was traveling 92 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. The deputy turned on his vehicle’s blue rights and the vehicle turned into the driveway of 5741 West Point Road and got stuck in a ditch.

The deputy started to exit the vehicle, but the vehicle managed to get out of the ditch and fled back northbound on West Point Road, per the press release.

At one point during the chase on West Point Road — after several turns — the deputy notes his vehicle was going 130 miles per hour and was losing distance. According to the press release, the vehicle passed other vehicles in no passing zones and did not stop for a red light on Pegasus Parkway.

Eventually, the deputy lost track of the vehicle on Vernon Street at the Vernon Road intersection and contacted the LaGrange Police Department.

The LPD picked up the chase on Fourth Avenue. According to a LPD press release, an officer used the PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle on Truitt Avenue near Dunson Street. Lipscomb then abandoned the vehicle on foot as the suspect vehicle traveled down the roadway unoccupied in the direction of oncoming traffic. A police K9 was deployed and the suspect was bitten.

The LPD states in its press release that the K9 was removed quickly and safely and consistent with training and agency mandates.

The TCSO deputy involved in the initial portion of the chase also responded to the scene where he saw the arrest taking place.

Lipscomb was treated for the injuries from the bite and then was taken to the Troup County Jail.

