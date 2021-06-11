CFCP helps retired officer

OPELIKA — The Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project (CFCP) is helping a retired Auburn police officer and his wife after the officer has become disabled following a stroke. Michael Roberson served as a resource officer at Auburn Junior High before retiring for a short period and returning to work. On his first day back, he had three strokes that left him unable to walk or talk. He now communicates with people by writing on a whiteboard.

Roberson was very popular with the kids, who nicknamed him Officer Robo. He was a resource officer for 15 of the 28 years he was in law enforcement.

He had the series of strokes around six months ago. He’s now at home with wife, Jacqueline, and undergoes physical therapy in the hope his condition will improve with time. The problem now is that he hasn’t had a shower since he’s been back home, and the couple can’t sleep in their upstairs bedroom because of his condition.

“Jacqueline has been sleeping downstairs on a couch to be near him,” Roberts said.

The goal of the CFCP is to build a shower Roberson can use and to have a ground floor bedroom.

“Since it’s in Lee County, I wondered why they contacted us for help,” said CFCP Executive Director Kim Roberts. “They told us it’s because they knew we can get things done. It made me feel good for people to put that kind of trust in us. They called us two weeks ago, and we have been wide open on this since then.”

In 2019, the CFCP headed up a home building effort in Lee County’s Beauregard community, which had been devastated by a tornado.

In the current crisis, the Tim Hudson Foundation has been helping the Robersons with basic needs, and Auburn designer Joy Brown has created the architectural plans for a new shower and bedroom.

“She did it at no cost,” Roberts said. “That was so good of her.”

At 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11, the project will get underway with a ceremony at the Roberson home on Autrey Street in Opelika. Officers from the two-county area are rallying to the cause.

“We will have officers from Auburn, Opelika and Lee County there,” Roberts said. “From Chambers County, Sheriff Sid Lockhart, Lanett Police Chief Johnny Wood and Fire & EMS Chief Johnny Allen will be there.”

“When we told the Robersons what we planned to do, they broke down and cried,” Roberts said. “They appreciated it so much. At the Fuller Center, we are all about helping deserving people with housing needs.”

Cyclists from the Fuller Center made a stop in West Point on Tuesday and painted the home of Paul Truitt and his wife. Several weeks ago the CFCP completed home improvements for the Truitts. Mr. Truitt has been battling cancer, a plight that had been worsened by a leaking roof and a rotten floor.

In addition to putting on a new roof and repairing the floor, the CFCP painted the interior of the home. The exterior painting that was done on Tuesday completes an entire makeover.

“It’s a done deal now,” Roberts said.

