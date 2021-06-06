LaFayette man killed in single-car crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred on County Rd 32 at approximately 12:55 p.m. Saturday, June 5, claimed the life of a LaFayette man.

Elbert Cooper Jr., 65, was fatally injured when the 2000 Mazda Miata he was driving ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Cooper was not utilizing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. Cooper succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 32, approximately less than one mile from LaFayette, in Chambers County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

