New Horizons to host Performing Arts Camp

The New Horizon Theatre’s annual Performing Arts Camp in West Point is returning for the 12th year. This years theme – Can’t Stop the 80s: Video Revolution – features music and dancing from that era.

Julia Langley will be returning again this year to direct the camp. Julia is from Roanoke and has performed all over the world as a featured vocalist in Cirque Dreams and in Broadway touring companies.

Langley comes back twice a year to conduct the Performing Arts Camp in June and to present Once Upon A December each Christmas as a benefit to the NHCT scholarship fund.

Julia will be assisted by her Assistant Director Kellan Mooney and her choreographers Lillie Hoats and Curry Hoats.

Mooney is a Valley native who has studied education and theatre at Columbus State University.

“Kelan has worked as a counselor for the theatre camp for several years now and I’m thrilled that he will be my assistant for the first time this year,” Langley said. “His education in theatre and years of experience as a performer brings knowledge, a fresh perspective and an energetic positive attitude.”

Lillie and Curry Hoats were both campers in the early years of this performing arts camp and later moved up to be counselors. They are now students at Georgia College but still come home each summer to work at the NHCT camp.

“Their commitment level has been amazing,” Langley said. “They have been such a critical part of the overall quality of the production and I’m so happy to officially name them as part of my staff.”

The camp staff will also include several counselors who give up their week to work on the production, lead the campers, and keep the theatre running at its best.

“Many of the counselors have been with the program since they were very young and I’m so thrilled that they come back each year to participate in a working capacity,” said Langley.

The camp is for youth ages 6-16 and it runs from 9-4 EDT on Monday thru Friday with a finale show on Saturday afternoon/evening (time to be determined).

The cost is $215/camper (which includes a camp T-shirt) with a family discount.

Registration forms are available on the New Horizon Theatre’s Facebook page and at their website – www.ncht.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

