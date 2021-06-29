Valley Lions Club hold broom, mop sale

VALLEY — From 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 3, the Valley Lions Club will be having a red, white and blue broom and mop sale at the entrance to Sylvia Word Manor, next to the Village Square Shopping Center in Valley. With each broom or mop sold, a Lions Club member will give away an American flag.

The club’s boom and mop sales benefit the club’s projects such as sight preservation and support for Alabama’s Special Camp for Children and Adults (Camp ASCCA) near Jackson’s Gap.

The regular mops are $7 and the booms $8. The industrial mops are $9 and industrial brooms $10.

Camp ASCCA is located in a barrier-free 230-acre wooded site on the shores of Lake Martin. Beginning in 1976, Camp ASCCA has been a nationally-recognized leader in therapeutic recreation and is known throughout the world for its superior quality services. Providing camping experiences for children and adults with disabilities, Camp ASCCA is open year-round.

Since 1925, Lions Clubs have been supportive of sight preservation and helping the visually impaired. It began with a challenge made by Helen Keller at a convention of Lions Clubs International. Through her interpreter, she challenged them to be “Knights for the Blind” in a crusade against blindness.

A non-political international service organization, the Lions Club was founded by Melvin Jones in Chicago, Illinois in 1917. It has since grown to more than 46,000 clubs with an estimated 1.4 million members in 200 countries.

In addition to its long-standing campaign against blindness, Lions International has a strong commitment to hearing and cancer screening projects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

