Five Points man dies in accident

A Five Points man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 431 near mile marker 176, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Miles B. Zimmerman III, 80, was killed when the 2020 Ford F-250 Supercab he was driving collided with a piece of rolled steel that fell into the roadway from a 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The crash occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the accident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

