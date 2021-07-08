Hyundai Glovis holds job fair

VALLEY — Hyundai Glovis had a well-attended job fair on Wednesday at Valley Community Center. A steady stream of job seekers came to the Bobby Crowder Room to talk about employment opportunities with the company. Hyundai Glovis is looking to hire approximately 80 people. The local plant is located on the Kia pad in West Point.

“We take finished vehicles from KMMG, process them and send them to dealers all over the country,” said Charles Waller, national manager of business resources. “The City of Valley has been very helpful to us in allowing us the use of the Community Center. This is an ideal place for us to meet people interested in a career with Hyundai Glovis.”

“We are well pleased with the turnout we have had today,” said Robert Carmichael, general manager. “This being the week of July 4th we didn’t know what to expect, but we have been very pleased with the number of people we have had coming through today.”

Waller said that the Kia pad is a booming place right now.

“Kia sales are off the charts,” he said. “The demand for the vehicles being manufactured in West Point is really high. This is our shutdown week, but things were great leading into it. We expect the pace to be good when we get back into production next week.”

Hyundai Glovis Company Ltd. is a logistics company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. It gets its name by combining “Glo” from Global and “vis” from Vision. The company’s main business areas are in South Korea and around the world. They specialize roll-on, roll-off shipping, air transportation, inland truck transportation, logistics consulting, storage and packaging services as well as supply chain management services. The company employs more than 7,000 people worldwide.

