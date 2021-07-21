Lanett Rec to host job fair

LANETT — The Lanett Recreation Department will be playing host to a job fair for local small businesses this Friday, July 23. The fair will be taking place in the James A. Hardy Gym on Cherry Drive from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“For anyone looking for a job, this will be a good opportunity to come and meet some local employers,” said Recreation Director Trent McCants. “Friday’s job fair is for local small businesses. We are planning on having a second job fair in August for local industries.”

Representatives of approximately 10 local businesses will be at the job fair, among them McDonalds, Burger King, Taco Bell, Popeye’s, Guthrie’s and Hibbett’s Sporting Goods. The City of Lanett will have three tables at the job fair. People coming to the gym on Friday will have the opportunity to talk about possible careers with the police and fire departments.

At Monday’s council meeting, Utilities Superintendent Tony Chandler said the city was looking to hire at least 15 people.

“Jobs are available everywhere right now,” he said. “It’s not just here in the local area. Employers are looking for people all over.”

The Lanett Recreation Department will also be playing host to a Back to School Bash. It will be taking place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. EDT, Saturday, Aug. 7 on the playground across from W.O. Lance Elementary School. Every high school in Chambers County has been invited. That includes Lanett, Valley and LaFayette high schools, Springwood School and Chambers Academy.

