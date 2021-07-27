LaGrange police investigating after subjects seen shooting at one another at Lee’s Crossing Apartments

The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after subjects were seen shooting at each other in the parking lot of the Lee’s Crossing Apartment Homes on Tuesday afternoon.

According to LPD, officers responded to the scene after witnesses reported seeing people in multiple vehicles shooting guns at one another. The vehicles were described as a silver Chevrolet pickup truck and a silver Honda car. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot near the 100 buildings.

One victim was sitting in her car at the time of the shooting and a bullet entered her vehicle. It was determined she was grazed by a bullet and had cuts from the shattered glass where the bullet entered her vehicle.

She was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries.

Detectives from the criminal investigations section responded to the scene and began an aggravated assault investigation. Detectives are working with leads to identify the shooters that left the scene in the two vehicles described above. The LPD is asking anyone with information to call (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.

