OUR VIEW: Bliss the latest example of great athletes and athletics in our area

We like to say that we’ve got some of the best high school sports in Alabama in our area of the country, and on Monday we added another example to that growing list.

Ryan Bliss, who graduated from Troup High and went to Auburn University, was drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. He joins a list of other athletes, headlined by former Lanett standout Kristian Story and MLB pitcher Matt Foster, as athletes who have helped put our area on the map.

Bliss, a shortstop, will have some work cut out for him as he works to make the Diamondbacks’ major league roster one day, but we know he’ll work hard.

Based on his career at Auburn — one of the best for a shortstop in school history — we certainly believe he’ll have an outstanding baseball career.

Head Coach Butch Thompson called Bliss “one of the best we’ve ever had,” according to a story on Auburn’s athletics website.

We say congratulations to Ryan. We’ll be watching and hope to see on make the big league roster sooner rather than later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

