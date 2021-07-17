OUR VIEW: Make sure you know what’s tax free this weekend and what isn’t

A few times a year it feels like we write the phrase “busiest shopping weekend of the year.”

And while it’s true that nothing beats Black Friday, some other weekends come pretty close, such as the weekend before Christmas.

But as far as school shopping goes, nothing is busier than this weekend, which is tax free weekend in Alabama. The lines are often very long — especially during the middle part of the day — so we encourage you to be patient and take your time. Also, remember all of the rules and regulations.

Clothing items must be cheaper than $100 per item to be counted. Tax free items include items you’d expect like belts, boots, caps, coats, diapers, dresses, hats, robes, pants, shirts, shoes, socks and underwear (and more).

Computers and electronic items must be under $750. Tax free items include computer storage media, handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants, computer printers and printer supplies.

School supplies must be less than $50 and include binders, blackboard chalk, book bags, calculators, compasses, crayons, erasers, folders, glue, highlights, index cards, legal pads, lunch boxes, markers, notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, rules and much more.

Books are tax free under $30. Note that magazines, newspapers and periodicals are still taxable. We encourage you to have your supply list ready and to have fun, if you decide to go shopping. Tax free weekend is a great opportunity to save a little money on things you need for the school year.

