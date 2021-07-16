Mr. Phillips J. Chappell, a resident of Lanett, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at EAMC-Lanier Memorial Hospital in Valley. Graveside Services with Military Honors are scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (EST) at Hillcrest Cemetery, Lanett, AL with Pastor Mamie T. Pennington officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing. Public Viewing is scheduled for Friday, July 16, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 5p.m. (EST) at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Chappell accepted Christ at an early age, and united with Goodsell United Methodist Church in Lanett.

After high school graduation, he served his country in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge. His survivors include: two children, Dexter (Charity) St. George and Allegra Jones Vines both of Lanett, AL; three grandchildren, Alexis Jones, Rocco St. George and Sailor St. George all of Lanett, AL; four loving devoted sisters, Martha (Berry) Shipman, West Point, GA, Emily (Lee) Williams, Valley, AL, Linda Williams, Harvest, AL and Byronnette Watson, Philadelphia, PA; special aunt, JoFrances House Jackson, West Point, GA; special cousin who was reared as his brother, Joseph Chappell, Jr., Tyler, TX; special nephew, Stephen (Pauline) Chappell, West Point, GA; special niece, Stephanie (Pereteus)Hodge, Cusseta, AL; goddaughters, Ovjaus Davis, Lisa (Van) Libson and Libby (Hal) Scott; god-son, Otis (Debrecia) Jones; sisters-in-law, Ernestine Chappell, Montgomery, AL and Dorothy Chappell, Columbus, GA; and, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

