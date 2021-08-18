Cash from the back to school bash presented at Lanett Council meeting

LANETT — Representatives of the four high schools in Chambers County that took part in the recent Back to School Bash on the W.O. Lance playground were present at the Monday meeting of the Lanett City Council to receive a nice reward for their school. Lanett High, Springwood High, Valley High and LaFayette High each received $500 for taking part.

“We all had a good time that day,” said Lanett Recreation Director Trent McCants. “I was especially pleased to see all the schools coming together at a single event. We want to thank our sponsors for helping to make it happen. We want to have another Back to School Bash next year and for even more schools to participate.”

“I think everyone there enjoyed themselves that day,” said Council Member Tifton Dobbs. “I know I did, even with the rain. I want to thank Trent for doing a good job in getting it organized and having it come off as planned.”

“I’m pleased to see our Recreation Department doing some good things now,” said Council Member Angelia Thomas. “I was so pleased to see four high schools at the Back to School Bash. I want to thank Trent for doing a good job in getting it together in a short period of time.”

McCants was named the city’s recreation director in June. He said he’s already planning another Back to School Bash for 2022.

There will likely be some activities taking place in Lanett on Labor Day weekend. Weather permitting, a fireworks show will be taking place over the Lanett Mill site on Saturday evening, Sept. 4. McCants said he’s working on having events take place earlier in the day that Saturday.

