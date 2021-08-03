CCSD holds new teacher orientation

LAFAYETTE – A total of 36 new teachers in the Chambers County School District attended an orientation meeting Monday to receive information they will need in the performance of their new positions. The annual session is normally conducted at the Cotton Duck, next to Lafayette Lanier Elementary School, however, due to current construction in that vicinity, the location was changed to the Victory Baptist Church fellowship hall.

“Welcome to Chambers County,” CCSD Superintendent Casey Chambley said in a press release. “We’re delighted that you chose our school district to either continue or begin your career in education. We’re here to help you succeed and look forward to working collectively for the benefit of our students.”

During the seven-hour session, teachers heard presentations covering topics such as finance, public relations, technology, special education, professionalism and code of conduct. They will receive additional information during the week preceding the start of school on Monday, Aug. 9.

“Several of our new teachers are returning to the school district they grew up in,” Chambley added. “We’ve seen that same pattern almost every year. I think it speaks well of the education they received here that makes them want to come back as teachers.”

