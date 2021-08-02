CCSD to require masks to start 2021-22 school year

At Monday’s board meeting, the Chambers County School Board unanimously approved that all teachers, staff and students that are in second grade or above.

Originally, the CCSD was not going to require masks when restarting school on Aug. 9, but with a spike in cases due to the Delta variant, the board has changed its mind.

“We spoke about this last week, and as we have been monitoring the situation with the new variant, the numbers have spiked. I got off the phone with officials from East Alabama this afternoon and have been speaking with them this week and last week. The promising sign is the numbers don’t seem to be spiking as bad as they were a week ago,” Superintendent Casey Chambley said. “Speaking with officials from East Alabama and looking at the Alabama Department of Public Health, they did come out and recommend the wearing of masks for school children.”

Though the CCSD will start out requiring masks, the plan, as of Monday, will be to revisit the COVID-19 situation monthly.

More information will be announced on Tuesday when the CCSD sends out its 2021-22 school “roadmap.”

