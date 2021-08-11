Chambers County School District announces Safe Return plan

The Chambers County School District, with guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, specialists from East Alabama Medical Center, the local officials with the Emergency Management System and the Alabama Association of School Boards, has developed the following plan for a Safe Return to In-person Learning Plan (SRP) for the 2021-2022 school year.

The CCSD said the purpose of the Safe to Return plan is to ensure the well-being of both students and employees for a safe return to in-person learning. Throughout the Chambers County School District implementation of the SRP will include these requirements:

4Universal and correct wearing of masks for all students in grades 1st-12th and staff in school buildings. Students and staff will be required to wear masks. Students will not have to wear masks outside for PE, athletics or for recess time. Note the board and superintendent will revisit and reevaluate the policy each month depending on the current situation regarding the virus. Masking is required for all passengers and staff on school buses.

Persons with a temperature of 100.4 or higher are not permitted on the properties of Chambers County Schools.

4Vaccinations are encouraged for teachers and students over the age of 12. Face-coverings, social distancing, and hygiene are the best tools to assist with defeating this pandemic in all areas of our community. Personal water bottles for students are highly recommended.

Social distancing will be encouraged for all settings where possible to keep students and staff safe while providing a benefit to help mitigate the spread of COVID. At least three feet of social distancing is recommended in all academic settings whenever possible.

4School nurses will be required to report diagnosed cases of COVID to the ADPH.

4Students and staff with symptoms of COVID should remain at home and see their healthcare provider for testing and care.

4Individuals who test positive or are diagnosed with COVID will need to be symptom and fever-free without medication for 24 hours. They will also need to produce the physician’s return to school memo or documentation upon returning to school.

4School officials will notify parents of those students who are potentially exposed to a diagnosed COVID case as soon as possible to allow them time to monitor the health and safety of their own children.

4Cafeterias will be utilized for students’ lunches with students sitting three feet apart and lunch waves staggered.

4A seating chart on the bus and in the classrooms will be utilized to assist with preventive measures.

Proper handwashing practices and coughing/sneezing etiquette will be encouraged for all students and staff.

4Absence for students due to a positive COVID case will not harm an exemption status for a middle or high school student in grades 7-12.

4COVID leave for staff as part of the FFCRA expired at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Employees with a positive case or in need to quarantine due to exposure will need to use regular leave time such as sick, personal, vacation or unpaid leave.

4At this time, there are no restrictions on attendance at extracurricular activities.

4The Chambers County School District may modify this guidance based on changes to the recommendations from the ADPH, EAMC, EMA or AASB or as conditions may warrant.

4The Chambers County School District’s virtual school policy can be found at the following link and is available for students in grades 6-12 that are enrolled at Inspire Academy. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScKpejZiU8gJzO8uz_hQY4wKgPSxaIabi43KjMhoT1BbFJ28Q/viewform?usp=sf_link

