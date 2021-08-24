Chattahoochee Hospice to host vaccine forum

Chattahoochee Hospice will hold a COVID-19 vaccination educational forum on its Facebook page on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EDT. On the forum panel will be CDC Infectious Disease Specialist Sapna Bamrah Morris, MD, MBA, FIDSA; Joseph Downs, III, MD of Valley; Lee E. Johnson, MD, FAAP, a pediatrician who works in Opelika; and Kirstin Hood, PharmD, a pharmacist who works at Hood’s Pharmacy & Gifts in Valley, according to Brad Waites, director of business development for Chattahoochee Hospice.

“It’s an online forum, so it’s going to be open to the public via our Facebook page,” Waites said.

Those attending the forum will be able to ask questions live, although Waites also said they can submit questions to Chattahoochee Hospice ahead of time through their Facebook page.

“We’re holding this forum because … lots of patients and families ask us questions about the vaccines that are available for COVID-19,” Waites said. “We know that there are a lot of folks beyond the folks that we care for that are in the same boat, have lots of misconceptions and concerns and questions that I don’t know if they’re answered at the local level. We want to make sure that we’re addressing the questions and concerns our community has in a way — a forum — that people feel comfortable asking them in.”

Considering widespread vaccine hesitancy, Waites said the hospice wanted to make sure people were armed with accurate information so they can make informed decisions about vaccinations.

Chattahoochee Hospice’s Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/ChattahoocheeHospice.

Chattahoochee Hospice is located at 6 Medical Park North in Valley. Its mission, according to its website, is “to provide quality programs, services and technology to meet the unique physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the terminally ill and their families, and to educate the community about end of life issues.”

