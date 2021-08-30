Ida to bring heavy rain, wind gusts up to 20 MPH to Chambers County

Tropical storm Ida will bring heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour to the Chambers County area on Monday and Tuesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Gary Goggins.

“We’re going to see rain bands moving in by [Monday] afternoon in Chambers County, so we’re going to have localized heavy rainfall from this,” he said. “You’ll see rain moving in later today, through the night tonight and Tuesday as well, with periods of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.”

Goggins said tornadoes are a possibility Monday night and through most of the day Tuesday.

“Make sure you know where to go if a warning is issued because tropical tornadoes can spin up very quickly,” he said.

Ida was a category four hurricane when it hit the Louisiana coast on Sunday.

