LaFayette Fire and EMS receives federal grant to purchase new equipment

LaFayette Fire and EMS accepted a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, funding U.S. Representative Mike Rogers said would help the fire department purchase new operations and safety equipment.

“Chambers County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Rogers said. “I congratulate the men and women of LaFayette Fire and EMS for receiving this grant and hope it will ultimately help increase the safety for all local citizens. I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the Third District.”

Rogers said the grant should be awarded under the 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, an essential federal program that supports first responders across Alabama and the nation.

The federal government’s portion of the grant totals $48,619.05, the City of LaFayette is responsible for providing another 5%, bringing the total over $51,000.

LaFayette Fire and EMS Chief James Doody told the Valley Times-News the grant will be used to purchase new equipment that will replace older a currently in use.

“We got a grant for $53,000 in-vehicle extrication and highway stabilization kits,” Doody said. “That’s to replace our older, 15-16 year extrication equipment that we have.”

Doody said the department is actively talking with vendors and getting demonstrations and are not in a rush to make a purchase.

“I’m gonna leave it up to my guys because they’re the ones that are going to be the end-users,” he said.

According to the Homeland Security Department, which administers the grant, the purpose of the program is to award funding directly to fire departments, non-affiliated EMS organizations, and state fire training academies.

