Lanett native receives United States Armed Forces Legion of Merit Award

Colonel (RET) Phil Mauldin, Chief of Readiness Division for the Army Reserve presented the Legion of Merit Award to Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Britt W. Welch, United States Army Reserve Command for exceptionally meritorious service while serving in positions of increasing responsibility, culminating a 33 -year career as the executive officer and first strategic movement readiness director, G-33, United States Army Reserve Command. Upon retirement, Lieutenant Colonel (RET) Welch is recognized for distinguished performance of duty that represents exemplary achievement in the finest traditions of the United States Army. The Legion of Merit is the highest non-combat award that can be presented to anyone in the service. Lieutenant Colonel (RET) Britt W. Welch is the son of Horace and Shirley Welch of Lanett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

