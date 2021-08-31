Mrs. Frances Colley, 84, of Valley, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home.

Mrs. Colley was born in Chambers County Aug. 30, 1936, to the late William Britton and the late Mary Erma Beard Britton.

She was a member of the Community Baptist Church in LaFayette, and retired from Geo. H. Lanier Hospital as a Physical Therapy Assistant.

Graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m ET at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett with the Rev. David Copeland officiating.

She is survived by 3 children Gary Colley, Jimmy Colley, Bobby Colley (Angie); Grandchildren Brandy Helms (Kevin), Chris Colley (Kenna), Lee Colley, Chad Tenpas, Nick Colley, Cassidy Colley, Jeremy Colley (Brittany), Johnathan Colley, Ali McGinnis (Macabe), Bo Colley, Catie Colley; great-grandchildren Carley Saggus, Brady Bowman, Caroline Colley, Kross Colley, Bella Tenpas, Murphy Colley, Charleigh Colley, Trey Colley; sister Gussie Fuller (Dee), Brothers Robert Britton, Roy Britton (Charlotte).

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dovard Colley; daughter Lisa Colley Holladay; son Terry Colley; grandson Davey Holladay.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al officiating.

