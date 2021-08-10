Troup County Sheriff’s Office investigates body found at West Point Lake

UPDATE: A second body was found at the lake Tuesday morning around the area of Long Cane Park, according to Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear at this time if the two bodies recovered are related in any way.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances around a body found at West Point Lake Monday.

Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to West Point Lake at approximately 5:23 p.m. in the area of Lower Glass Bridge Road in regards to a possible body that was floating in the lake. Deputies and investigators arrived along with other first responders and confirmed that there was a body in the lake.

A short time later using the Sheriff’s Office boat, personnel recovered the body and brought it to the shoreline.

Upon further investigation of the deceased, who has been identified as Marcus Lee Caswell, 46 years of age, of Newnan, investigators noticed what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the victim’s head. The deceased will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Smith said Tuesday that the case was not related to the unidentified body found at West Point Lake on May 15.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. This is an active investigation, nothing further at this time.

