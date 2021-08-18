West Point Development Authority partners with Goodwill for job fair

BY: COLE TRAHAN

There will be a West Point Regional Job Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at West Point Gym at 1201 Ave D in West Point. Over 1,000 full-time and part-time positions will be available. According to WPDA Executive Director Meghan Duke, the jobs available will offer wages up to $20 an hour.

“There’s manufacturing, healthcare, retail, warehousing, and other service-related industries,” she said.

Hyundai Mobis, Mando, Resource MFG, Ranstad, Joann, Glovis-USA, Malone Solutions, Adient, On-Track Staffing, Garan, Security Development Solutions, Callaway Gardens, National Guard, La Costa Services, Buffalo Rock, VSP Logis, AllianceHR, Enrichment Services, Integra Business Solutions, GFA, Allied Universal Security, Hyundai-Transys, City of West Point, Amazon, Staffing Connections, Great Wolf, Challenge MFG., and Job Corps will all attend the event.

Duke said Groome Transportation and Point Broadband cancelled their attendance.

This event will be WPDA’s first time partnering with Goodwill Southern Rivers to host a job fair.

