Brenda Dale Lashley, 72, of West Point passed away on Sept. 9, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Brenda was born in West Point on Dec, 2, 1948 to the late Jones and Josephine Dale.

She is survived by husband of 48 years, Randy Lashley; daughter Dana Spears (Lamar Craven); sons Jamie Lashley (Leigh), Casey “Beans” Lashley (Katharine), honorary son Mark Spears; grandchildren Zach Spears, Ben Spears, L J Craven, Jayleigh Bowen, Jaycee Vinson, and Erin Lashley; great-grandchild Emerie Bowen; brother Thomas Dale (Faith); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, sister Diane Shoemaker, and brother Donald Hue Dale.

Brenda loved to cook and would help anyone that was in need and always put others needs ahead of her own. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an avid University of Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

A Rosary will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lanett followed by visitation on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 6 p.m. EDT.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at noon EDT.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the “American Diabetes Association.”

For online condolences, please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

