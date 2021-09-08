Chambers Academy moves in to No. 4 spot, Lanett holds at No. 2 in ASWA poll

The Chambers Academy Rebels moved up one spot in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association football rankings.

The Rebels are coming off a 49-0 win over Springwood School on Friday.

The Rebels put on an impressive offensive display in the first half Friday, scoring six touchdowns on just 14 plays to put the Rebels up 42-0 at the half.

Chambers Academy faces Lowndes Academy Friday at Torbert-Allen Field.

In Class 2A, the Lanett Panthers held steady at number two after holding off a late redzone drive by BB Comer Friday in Sylacauga.

On a last chance fourth and goal, Taysean Darden picked the Tigers off in the end zone, sealing the win for Lanett.

Lanett (2-1) goes back on the road next week to face Fayetteville.

A full listing of rankings can be found below.

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (22); 3-0; 264

2. Hoover; 3-0; 195

3. Auburn; 3-0; 172

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 156

5. Central-Phenix City; 3-0; 136

6. Theodore; 3-0; 111

7. James Clemens; 3-0; 77

8. Enterprise; 3-0; 66

9. Oak Mountain; 3-0; 50

10. Daphne; 1-1; 13

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (2-1) 12, Baker (2-1) 1, Prattville (2-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Spanish Fort (19); 3-0; 255

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 198

3. Pinson Valley (2); 2-1; 183

4. Briarwood; 3-0; 150

5. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 132

6. Hartselle; 3-0; 103

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-1; 70

8. Opelika; 1-2; 56

9. McAdory; 3-0; 50

10. Helena; 3-0; 28

Others receiving votes: Homewood (2-1) 16, Hueytown (2-1) 3, Buckhorn (3-0) 2, Eufaula (1-2) 2, Jackson-Olin (2-0) 2, Lee-Montgomery (2-0) 2, Oxford (1-2) 1, Pelham (2-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pike Road (20); 3-0; 256

2. Pleasant Grove (2); 2-0; 200

3. Central-Clay Co.; 3-0; 177

4. Leeds; 3-0; 143

5. Faith-Mobile; 2-1; 120

6. Alexandria; 2-0; 108

7. Russellville; 3-0; 91

8. Guntersville; 2-1; 53

9. St. Paul’s; 1-2; 46

10. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 40

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (2-1) 9, Greenville (3-0) 6, Parker (3-0) 3, Tallassee (1-1) 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Gordo (19); 3-0; 255

2. Handley (3); 2-0; 203

3. Madison Aca.; 2-1; 161

4. West Limestone; 2-0; 137

5. Vigor; 3-0; 135

6. American Chr.; 2-1; 121

7. Anniston; 3-0; 94

8. Bibb Co.; 3-0; 46

9. Williamson; 1-2; 27

10. St. Michael; 2-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-1) 16, Jackson (2-1) 11, Jacksonville (1-2) 7, Mobile Chr. (1-1) 3, Priceville (2-0) 3, Straughn (3-0) 3, West Blocton (3-0) 3, Brooks (3-0) 2, Cleburne Co. (3-0) 2, Hamilton (3-0) 1, St. James (2-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 2-0; 258

2. Piedmont (2); 2-0; 200

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 180

4. Plainview; 2-0; 145

5. Flomaton; 2-0; 133

6. Bayside Aca.; 3-0; 108

7. Montgomery Aca.; 2-1; 71

8. Trinity; 3-0; 66

9. Slocomb; 1-1; 42

10. Opp; 2-1; 9

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-2) 7, T.R. Miller (2-1) 7, Danville (3-0) 6, Winfield (3-0) 6, Saks (2-1) 4, Thomasville (1-1) 4, Ohatchee (1-2) 3, Southside-Selma (2-0) 3, Dadeville (1-1) 1, Excel (2-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 2-1; 246

2. Lanett (3); 2-1; 200

3. Geneva Co.; 2-0; 166

4. Spring Garden (2); 2-0; 165

5. Abbeville; 1-1; 134

6. Clarke Co.; 1-1; 107

7. Addison; 3-0; 72

8. Elba; 2-1; 36

9. Falkville; 2-1; 24

10. Sand Rock; 2-0; 21

Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (1-0) 19, Leroy (2-0) 19, Thorsby (2-0) 17, Ariton (3-0) 10, Westbrook Chr. (1-1) 7, Ider (2-1) 6, Central-Coosa (0-2) 5, B.B. Comer (1-2) 1, Colbert Co. (2-1) 1, Luverne (2-0) 1, North Sand Mountain (0-2) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (1-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (19); 1-0; 252

2. Sweet Water (3); 2-0; 203

3. Pickens Co.; 2-0; 181

4. Maplesville; 3-0; 156

5. Millry; 2-0; 130

6. Loachapoka; 2-0; 102

7. Marion Co.; 3-0; 71

8. Decatur Heritage; 1-2; 44

9. Keith; 3-0; 42

10. Notasulga; 3-0; 29

Others receiving votes: McKenzie (1-1) 10, Wadley (3-0) 10, Cedar Bluff (1-1) 9, Linden (0-2) 4, Hackleburg (2-0) 3, Samson (2-1) 3, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Winterboro (2-1) 2, Red Level (1-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Escambia Aca. (22); 3-0; 264

2. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 195

3. Pike Liberal Arts; 2-1; 171

4. Chambers Aca.; 3-0; 154

5. Morgan Aca.; 2-0; 119

6. Bessemer Aca.; 1-1; 88

7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-1; 70

8. Glenwood; 1-2; 66

9. Patrician; 1-1; 47

10. Sparta; 2-0; 25

Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott (1-1) 13, Edgewood (3-0) 12, Macon-East (1-2) 10, Jackson Aca. (3-0) 8, Crenshaw Chr. (1-1) 7, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-1) 1, South Choctaw Aca. (2-1) 1.

