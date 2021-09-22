Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Sept. 23

Anthony Lyn Higgins, 53, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Attempt to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

Johnny Avery, 57, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree

Aaron Evan Rhodes, 34, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support

Joshua Shaun Kent, 33, of Valley, AL was arrested for a Grand Jury Indictment – Possession of Obscene Material (25 counts)

