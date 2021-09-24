Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Sept. 25
Demetrius D Trammell 50, of Lanett
Failure to Pay – Child Support (Three Counts)
Cedrick Lamar Heard 37, of Roanoke
Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree
Christopher Joseph Alford 34, of Opelika
Failure to Pay – Driving While Revoked
Failure to Appear – Failure to Register Vehicle
Failure to Appear – Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance
Failure to Appear – Driving While Revoked
