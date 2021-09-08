Cusseta man killed in Bullock County accident

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, has claimed the life of a Cusseta man. Jason Beverly, 45, was fatally injured when the 2002 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off the roadway, before coming back on the road and overturning. Beverly was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 51, approximately eight miles north of Hurtsboro, near the 77 mile marker, in Bullock County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

