OUR VIEW: Exciting to see Valley City Park come together

There are very few things that can bring a community together like a public park, so we were excited to hear that Valley City Park will be opened next Saturday at 11 a.m. (The original plan was this Saturday, but it was rescheduled due to rain.)

The park will be a place for families to spend some time together and for children to run out some energy and play with friends. It’ll be a great place to enjoy a cool, fall day and be thankful for each other’s company.

Most impressive about the park was the cooperative effort that went into creating it.

The Junior Variety Club and the Junior League of the Chattahoochee Valley raised a total of $10,500 for the project, and Valley Parks & Recreation completed the installation work.

McDonalds also donated playground equipment, and additional pieces were purchased.

We hope to see a lot of people enjoying the park next weekend, and in the days, weeks and months ahead. Just about any time a city invests in a park, it’s worth it, as that area will be utilized and enjoyed by citizens from all parts of the community.

