GBI investigating after LPD officer shoots machete-wielding suspect

An officer with the LaGrange Police Department was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning on Greenville Street after a suspect refused to drop a machete, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

The suspect, identified as Ronald McCormick, was seen walking and carrying a machete near Karvelas Pizza. The officer involved in the shooting was identified as David Horsemen, according to the GBI press release.

An officer responded to the scene at 5:55 a.m. and contacted McCormick, who continued walking.

The officer radioed dispatch for more information on McCormick and was told that McCormick was wanted on three superior court bench warrants for possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to children in the first degree, obstruction, battery and possession of methamphetamine and drug-related items, according to the press release.

The officer followed McCormick in his patrol car near Hill Street and as he approached him again, McCormick allegedly began to run in the direction of Greenville Street.

The officer then called for backup assistance.

An officer arrived on Greenville Street and saw McCormick holding the machete. The officer then confronted McCormick, who reportedly refused to drop the machete.

The officer deployed his Taser at McCormick but the Taser was ineffective, according to the press release. The officer then fired his handgun and struck McCormick multiple times.

McCormick was given medical treatment at the scene and transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

